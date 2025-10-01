Alliance Party has called for the NI Housing Executive to take a tougher stance on the removal of illegal paramilitary murals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery revealed that 22 murals/facades of a paramilitary nature exist on NIHE properties within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area.

-

Cllr Peter Lavery is demanding the removal of intimidating paramilitary murals on NI Housing Executive property in Lurgan, Portadown, and across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area.

-

Councillor Lavery said: “Murals and facades of paramilitary groups have no place in society. Their existence projects fear and intimidation into communities, therefore the Housing Executive must take urgent action to remove them from premises they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite being fully aware that these paramilitary hate images exist on their property, the Housing Executive also confirmed that none have been removed from their land in the borough over the last 12 months. This simply isn’t good enough.

“Communities across the borough want to be left in peace so they can get on with their lives. Therefore the sooner these paramilitary relics are thrown in the bin the better.”

The NI Housing Executive has been asked for a response.