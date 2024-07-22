Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forty years of Praxis Care’s dedicated service to the community was commemorated with a Fun Day at Portadown Town Hall.

A leading social care charity, Praxis Care turned 40 on July 3rd, marking four decades of support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.

Andrew Webb, Sharon Livingstone (manager), Jamie McDonald (head of IT) Locke House with Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

The joyous event brought together the people Praxis Care supports, their families and friends, staff and the local community.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities including music from DJ James Rodgers, beauty tables, photobooth from Mr Photobooth NI, gaming station. Catering for the event included an alcohol-free cocktail reception, pizzas by Garlic & Thyme, cake from Kosy Bakery and buffet food from Knox’s.

The party was hosted by four Portadown services, Portadown Bespoke, Locke House, Lurgan Road Day Service and Forest Lodge. Across these locations, a range of services are provide including vocational training, daytime activities, supported living facilities and residential care for adults with learning disabilities and mental ill health.

A highlight of the day was an event called Splash the Manager, where attendees got to give some payback to the Portadown Managers. This was a big hit, with lots of people getting involved in the fun.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy attended the celebrations and said: “I was delighted to join the staff and tenants of Praxis Care as they celebrate 40 years in the local community. Well done everyone for their work across the various services and I wish you all the best for the future.”

Jenny Cassells, Praxis Care’s Head of Operations - Supporting People, said: “On average, we support 1,500 people, improving their lives and providing opportunities to have normal everyday lives, including owning pets, going to football matches and receiving the same opportunities as everyone else. In my 19 years at Praxis Care there has been phenomenal growth from one person in the Republic of Ireland to expanding across the entire country throughout different regions.”

Andrew Webb who is supported by Praxis Care, said: “It has been a good and happy day. Praxis is great and I hope everyone attending had a lovely day and comes to visit again soon.”

This event was just one in a series of 40 celebrations taking place across Ireland, the UK and the Isle of Man.