400th anniversary of Dan Winter's Cottage celebrated

Commemorative events took place at Dan Winter’s Cottage in Loughgall at the weekend to mark the site’s 400th anniversary.
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST
A series of events took place on September 23 and September 24 at the cottage, which played a pivotal role in the formation of the Orange Order.

Talks on the history and tours of the cottage took place, as well as the unveiling of three new mannequins representing the Winter family at the time of the Battle of the Diamond in 1795, which led to the formation of the Orange Institution.

Sir Henry Ingelsby's Fife and Drum Corps took part in the event on Saturday to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the cottage. (Pic: Contributed).
Sir Henry Ingelsby’s Fife and Drum Corps took part in the event on Saturday to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the cottage. (Pic: Contributed).
The cottage has a history of spinning and weaving, with it still housing the original weaving loom.

The 300-year-old loom has been restored and was demonstrated to visitors along with spinning wheel demonstrations in the weaver’s quarters.

Sir Henry Ingelsby’s Fife and Drum Corps from Carrickfergus attended on Saturday, while former Newtownabbey unionist politician, Fraser Agnew, unveiled the new mannequins.

The long-serving elected representative, who retired ahead of this year’s council elections, was presented with a painting of the cottage by the late Mrs Greta Winter.

Colin Winter presenting Fraser Agnew with a painting of the cottage by Colin's mother, the late Mrs Greta Winter. (Pic: Contributed).
Colin Winter presenting Fraser Agnew with a painting of the cottage by Colin’s mother, the late Mrs Greta Winter. (Pic: Contributed).

Colin Winter, a direct descendant of Dan Winter, explained: “The weekend proved highly successful and although Sunday brought rain, it didn’t dampen spirits as everyone continued to go along to hear of the history of the cottage, enjoy soda bread from the griddle and hear a talk on the Quaker faith.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported us at this event and we’re grateful to those who took part and helped in any way.

“Thank you to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council who helped fund this event and to the Ulster-Scots community Network who helped with organising.”

