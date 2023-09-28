A motion to set up an independent environment agency amid the crisis on Lough Neagh crisis has been passed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council despite opposition from unionists.

The motion was brought forward by Sinn Féin who called for a working group of relevant agencies to be set up by via the NI Local Government Association (NILGA). Alliance put forward an amendment calling for the creation of an independent environmental protection agency.

Blue green toxic algae on Lough Neagh.

The motion, proposed by Sinn Féin Cllr Clare McConville-Walker, called for NILGA to ‘immediately establish a working group made up of DAERA and its respective agencies including NIEA, Inland Fisheries and others, along with representatives from the four Councils that border Lough Neagh.

She also called on other relevant agencies including NI water and the Public Health agency and Food Standards Agency to join that working group in order to ‘hold the department(s) and agencies accountable for the development of a timebound targeted strategy to address the poor water quality and in particular the impact of toxic Blue Green algae affecting Lough Neagh, and it’s impact on the environment, the loughs residents, businesses and recreational users’.

"We urge NILGA to convene the working group and strategy to address the issue. Furthermore that this council explores the development of a strategy, in partnership with DAERA, NI Water & any other relevant bodies to address the impact of blue green algae in council owned lakes across the Borough.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Jude Mallon seconded the motion saying he also wanted to share his concerns about the Lough. “In supplying 40% of the north’s drinking water there is great concern amongst the community. Whilst NI Water has assured us that water is treated before it reaches our taps to ensure its safety many are rightly still concerned.”

He added that this council must also bear some responsibility. “Craigavon Lakes is a concern of ours, something we have been raising for some years now. For that reason we are also calling on officers to explore the potential of developing a strategy in partnership with DEARA NI Water and any other relevant bodies to address the impact of blue green algae in council owned lakes across the borough.”

Alliance Cllr Robbie Alexander said: “The situation in Lough Neagh and the waterways around this country quite frankly it’s nothing short of a public health crisis and we must act swiftly to deal with the problem.”

Cllr Alexander said it had been referred to as blue-green algae when he said: ‘It is in fact highly toxic Cyanobacteria which has been allowed to spread at an alarming rate with no meaningful intervention. It is choking the lake that lies at the heart of this country. It’s impacting our drinking water. It is killing wildlife and damaging the environment. This problem has been borne out of ignorance and neglect for decades. It will take radical steps with a collaborative effort from multiple agencies to even begin solving the problem. We cannot sit idle and hope that someone will deal with this issue any longer. As a council we need to be pro-active, on the front foot and make sure other council areas and agencies are taking this issue seriously. We have a real opportunity here to lead by example. It is critical that an executive be restored so a national strategy can be formed which would be the resources and funding could be put in place to properly tackle this issue. There is a deep concern we are watching Lough Neagh die before our very eyes.

Cllr Alexander said the council had a duty to protect those using its facilities and that is why he had called, last month, for a report into how this toxic bacteria was affecting council resources. He said the current strategy isn’t working with polluters continuing to pollute and the problem is getting worse.

He said there was a need for more independent regulation and harsher fines and punishments. He tabled an amendment which stated: “This council also supports the creation of an independent environmental protection agency at such a time when the NI Executive is back up and running. This agency would act as an independent regulator to ensure compliance with environmental law.”

DUP Cllr Lavelle McIlrath said: “It probably comes as no surprise from these benches we are appalled at what we have seen unfolding on Lough Neagh. The Lough is a jewel in the crown of this council, certainly the south shore, and to see what has happened is awful. When we have listened to the experts, it seems to have been the perfect storm in terms of the weather, early season, water temperature and the invasive zebra mussels which ironically seem to be cleaning the water which is causing some of the problems.

"Regarding the nitrate issues, as far as I would be concerned, in terms of agriculture they have already made huge strides in ensuring responsible practices and reducing the risk of run off. Of course, more can be done and the engagement of the various departments through NILGA is not something we would oppose on these benches.”

The ‘substantive’ motion with the amendment from Cllr Alexander was passed by a narrow majority of one with most unionists voting no, plus one abstention and 20 votes for the motion from Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP.

Following the council meeting Cllr Alexander said: “I am pleased that the amended motion passed but very disappointed that it did not receive full support. The DUP and UUP have shown they do not care about protecting the environment.”

