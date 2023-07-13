Register
67 brilliant pictures as Lurgan Twelfth draws massive crowds for Co Armagh demonstration

There was a big turnout in Lurgan for the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration, the largest Orange gathering in the world.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

A total of 11 district lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren. In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland also took part, along with a number of junior boys and junior girls lodges.

Almost 70 bands were also on parade, including visitors from Scotland.

The celebrations were hosted by Lurgan District LOL No 6.

Friends who are members of three different bands posing proudly before the County Armagh demonstration in Lurgan are from left, Jake Willis, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Lurgan, Joel Murphy, Portadown True Blues, and Jack Atkinson, Craigavon Protestsnt Boys Flute Band. TH105.

1. The Twelfth 2023

Friends who are members of three different bands posing proudly before the County Armagh demonstration in Lurgan are from left, Jake Willis, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Lurgan, Joel Murphy, Portadown True Blues, and Jack Atkinson, Craigavon Protestsnt Boys Flute Band. TH105. Photo: Tony Hendron

Concentrating on the job in hand in the Lurgan parade.

2. The Twelfth 2023

Concentrating on the job in hand in the Lurgan parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

This young marcher was smartly turned out for the Twelfth in Lurgan.

3. The Twelfth 2023

This young marcher was smartly turned out for the Twelfth in Lurgan. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Stepping out in the Co Armagh Twelfth parade.

4. The Twelfth 2023

Stepping out in the Co Armagh Twelfth parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

