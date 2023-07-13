67 brilliant pictures as Lurgan Twelfth draws massive crowds for Co Armagh demonstration
There was a big turnout in Lurgan for the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration, the largest Orange gathering in the world.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
A total of 11 district lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren. In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland also took part, along with a number of junior boys and junior girls lodges.
Almost 70 bands were also on parade, including visitors from Scotland.
The celebrations were hosted by Lurgan District LOL No 6.
