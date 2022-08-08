75-year old Heather Patterson wins Sports Personality of the Month award

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has celebrated the wealth of local sporting talent, following the announcement of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Award.

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

The latest winners included ice skater, Adam Rajab, who is ranked 1st in the British National Ice Skating rankings in the UK & GB for his age and standard. After qualifying for the British Championships in April, Adam amazingly returned home with a Silver Medal.

Ice Skater, Adam Rajab and runner, Heather Patterson are presented with the Sports Personality of the Month Award from Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Treasurer, Adrian Daye; Matthew Ferguson, Decathlon Communication Manager and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sports Development Officer, Faron Morrison.

Athlete, Heather Patterson was the second winner this month. Heather who is a member of Jog Lisburn Running Club smashed the UK record for her age category at the Falls Park parkrun in May. Heather is an amazing 75 years old.