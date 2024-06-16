8 top tips from Northern Ireland experts on how to keep your kids occupied this summer

During the summer months, families face the challenge of keeping kids occupied and well-fed, especially when routines are disrupted and kids are spending more time at home or eating outside.
Dr Kirsty Porter from Nutrition4Kids believes this change in routine can lead to increased grazing habits and the need for budget-friendly, nutritious meal options for the whole family.
Belfast-based Wee Chicks childcare and after-school club owner, Kelly Molloy has found through experience one of the primary challenges is finding activities that are not only fun but also beneficial for their children’s development. Parents often seek opportunities to promote learning and social skills, which can be hard to find in activities that are also entertaining.
Meanwhile, Little Scamps playgroup owner, Jenny Smyth said the summer stress is now amplified in Northern Ireland due to the continuous rising costs, making it far more difficult for parents to find things to do with their children.
From makeshift games to spontaneous day trips, experts Dr Kirsty Porter, Jenny Smyth and Kelly Molloy have shared their top tips for keeping your children occupied throughout the summer:
1. Cooking and baking workshops
If you are wanting to limit eating out at restaurants, Ballymena based Dr Kirsty Porter (pictured) of Nutrition4Kids advised parents and guardians should get kids involved in baking or cooking.She said: “Not only will your kids learn valuable cooking skills, but they'll also be more likely to try new foods when they've had a hand in preparing them. Encourage your kids to help you prepare meals and snacks. You can start with simple tasks like washing fruits and vegetables, mixing ingredients, or decorating cookies.By turning your kitchen into a culinary classroom and choosing nutritious, delicious, and budget-friendly recipes, your kids are getting the fun and excitement of what once was an ordinary dining experience. Photo: Janine Boyd Photography
2. Explore local attractions
Northern Ireland is home to many child-friendly attractions offering both fun and educational experiences. Consider visiting places like the Ulster Folk Museum, where children can learn about historical lifestyles, or explore the W5 interactive science museum in Belfast for hands-on learning opportunities. Kelly explained: “Safety concerns also play a significant role during the summer. Parents are constantly looking for environments that are safe and well-supervised. This becomes even more crucial as they consider programs and activities outside the usual school year settings, so it’s really important to find places to explore many of Northern Ireland’s amazing attractions”. Photo: pexels
3. Join community events
If you are worrying about getting your children to socialise throughout the summer, then community events are a great way to get your kids involved in group activities. They are a great way for children to participate in crafts, sports, and other group activities, helping them to make new friends and learn new skills in a community setting.Kelly Molloy of Wee Chicks advised parents to “check out local community centres, libraries, and councils for scheduled summer activities. Many areas host festivals, workshops, and outdoor cinema events during the summer months are either free or low cost.” Photo: Kelly Molloy, Wee Chicks
4. Creative home projects
The summer holidays are a long time and there will be some days yourself or the kids would rather stay at home. On these days, consider setting up creative projects that can be done in your own garden or living room.Kelly advised: “activities like building a birdhouse, starting a small vegetable garden, or even simple baking projects can be engaging and provide hands-on learning experiences. These activities not only keep the children occupied but also give them a sense of accomplishment and joy in creating something themselves.”Lisburn based Jenny Smyth also believes “having a rainy day box packed with a pot of homemade slime/playdough, colouring sheets, Sensory toys, markers, glue, tissue paper etc, will help to keep your child occupied and allows them to use their imagination to create their own projects.” Photo: pexels