8 top tips from Northern Ireland experts on how to keep your kids occupied this summer

4 . Creative home projects

The summer holidays are a long time and there will be some days yourself or the kids would rather stay at home. On these days, consider setting up creative projects that can be done in your own garden or living room.Kelly advised: “activities like building a birdhouse, starting a small vegetable garden, or even simple baking projects can be engaging and provide hands-on learning experiences. These activities not only keep the children occupied but also give them a sense of accomplishment and joy in creating something themselves.”Lisburn based Jenny Smyth also believes “having a rainy day box packed with a pot of homemade slime/playdough, colouring sheets, Sensory toys, markers, glue, tissue paper etc, will help to keep your child occupied and allows them to use their imagination to create their own projects.” Photo: pexels