891 Fibrus customers in Mid Ulster still without broadband following Storm Éowyn

A total of 891 Fibrus customers in Mid Ulster are still without an internet connection following Storm Éowyn almost two weeks ago.

In a letter to local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, the company said the storm inflicted significant and widespread damage both to its own infrastructure and on the NIE and Openreach infrastructure on which it depends.

It continues: “We have mobilised our entire supplier base to repair the damage and currently have over 300 staff and contractors on the ground working hard to repair our network as quickly as possible. Now that NIE have restored power to all areas we have a clearer picture of underlying fibre damages.

"As was the case with NIE, the support and understanding of you and your constituents will help our teams on the ground to get through this significant task. It is important that the telecoms engineers on the ground feel the same support as was offered to the engineers from NIE, and your public backing would be greatly appreciated. We thank you for your ongoing patience.

“Following our update yesterday, we wanted to share a breakdown of impacted customers in your constituency. As of today (Tuesday), there are 891 customers with fibre faults in Mid Ulster.

“We appreciate you may be faced with questions from constituents about their service outage. Please be assured that all remaining customers have been advised of the estimated timeframe for reconnection. We are currently receiving a high volume of enquiries so may not be able to respond to individual cases."

Customers who have been out of service due to damaged fibre are entitled to compensation and should visit the company website.