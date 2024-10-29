Nine Co Armagh couples are taking part in a glittering Strictly Come Dancing competition to help raise funds for Women’s Aid.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the latest event organised by Eilish Gowdy and Pat McDade who decided after a Strictly event 10 years ago that they would like to continue with it and raise funds for local charities.

-

Courtesy of Eilish Gowdy

-

This year, following the horrific murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and her unborn child, the pair decided to raised the funds for Women’s Aid and those affected by domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years we have raised money for different charities," said Eilish. "We have supported charities such as Pretty in Pink, Alzheimer’s, Cancer Research, PIPs, Sands, Cash for Kids, MacMillan. And we raised over £118,000.”

Praising all the couples who are taking part this year, Eilish singled out their teacher. "We couldn’t do this without the help of our choreographer, Jenny Kinkead,” she said.

Michelle and Michael who are taking part in Strictly Come Dancing charity event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co Armagh which is raising funds for Women's Aid.

As well as the amazing dancers, there is also a raffle with some very exciting prizes up for grabs. Some of the prizes include an overnight stay at the Manor Court Hotel, tickets to see The Script, Four Ball Golf at the Lough Erne Resort and two tickets to see a concert of your choice at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

All the glitz’s and glam will be on display on November 2nd in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown and hosted by Downtown Radio DJs Gary and Glen. Doors open at 6.45pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are only £15 each and it promises to be a spectacular event with show-stopping performances and all for the very good cause of Women’s Aid.