With the increase in the number of trains passing through Lurgan, Co Armagh, it is estimated the railway gates will be closed at least 7 times a day more than previously.

This week Translink announced that hourly Enterprise services between the new Belfast Grand Central Station and Dublin’s Connolly Station will begin today, Tuesday 29th October.

15 services will operate in each direction between Belfast and Dublin from Mondays to Saturdays, up from eight each way previously, and eight each way on Sundays (up from six each way previously).

"This increased level of service will offer more choice and flexibility for customers between the two cities and for those that travel to/from interim stations,” said a Translink spokesperson.

Traffic queues at the railway gates in William Street. INLM2211-142gc

This news has disappointed many residents in Lurgan who are already stuck at the gates for a considerable amount of time as trains pass.

While many welcome the extra trains between Dublin and Belfast, a significant number of residents and visitors to Lurgan have voiced frustration that they will be sitting in traffic in William Street, the Lough Road, Bells Row and Lake Street for far longer each day.

Translink says the €25 million investment provided by the Government of Ireland, from the Shared Island Fund and Department of Transport, ‘the hourly service represents the most significant expansion of services on the route in over a quarter of a century’.

This has not assuaged the upset of many residents who sit in traffic daily trying to get to schools, appointments or work.

One woman said: “I am used to sitting in traffic for a bit and have factored that into my commute to work and home again, but it is getting beyond a joke the amount of times I’m sitting in traffic.”

Another resident said: “The fumes of vehicles sitting at those gates waiting for trains to pass must not be good for your health.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “The enhanced Enterprise services will bring many benefits for passengers but will also support all island economic growth and advancement of climate goals.

“Through careful timetable planning we have worked to minimise the overall barrier down times with an average increase of around three minutes per hour to facilitate the enhanced Enterprise service.

“Plans are in progress to redevelop the existing Lurgan Train Station. Subject to funding and planning approval, the redevelopment project will see construction of a brand new rail passenger facility alongside enhanced Park and Ride and new active travel features. It is anticipated that construction could commence during 2027.”

The spokesperson also pointed out that the expansion ‘will greatly enhance connectivity between two largest cities on the Island’.

Translink says the enhanced connectivity ‘is set to bring many benefits for business, retail and tourism, help tackle the climate emergency and provide a boost to the thriving all-island economy’.

Ireland’s Minister for Transport, Éamon Ryan said: “I am delighted to see the introduction of an hourly-frequency rail service on the Dublin-Belfast line, which has been a priority for both jurisdictions on the island, and a goal that both Iarnród Éireann and Translink have been working hard to deliver over the last year.

“The new hourly-frequency represents a doubling of the service and significantly enhances sustainable transport connectivity between the two largest cities on the island. This will help people along the line to choose the train more often and will strengthen both economic and social connections right along the corridor. This is the start of our all-island rail transformation.

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said: “An expanded and improved rail network offers opportunities to drive jobs and growth, stimulate development and regeneration and boost access to services and education. It will also help decarbonise transport and encourage behavioural shift to public transport.

“The introduction of the hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin will be another huge boost for public transport, the economy and it will improve linkages not only between the two cities but connections along the entire north south rail corridor. I am keen that we continue to be ambitious around our rail network and look forward to a future where people across this island, in particular those in rural areas, have greater access to rail travel.”

Chris Conway, Chief Executive of Translink said: “An hourly Enterprise service is a massive boost for people, communities, and the environment and represents a tremendous opportunity for economic growth.

“We welcome the funding provided by the Government of Ireland, under the Shared Island Fund, and the close cooperation with Iarnród Éireann, which has allowed this expansion to be delivered.”

Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “This is the biggest expansion in the Enterprise service since the existing service and trains were launched in 1997. It highlights the strategic importance of the two cities and demonstrates the excellent partnership we have with Translink in operating this vital service.

“We are grateful to the Minister for Transport and his Government colleagues for the crucial support under the Shared Island Fund which has allowed this expansion to be delivered. The future is bright for the Enterprise with a project underway to provide new rolling stock for the service by the end of this decade.”

All trains serve Dublin Connolly, Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry, Portadown and Belfast Grand Central ~denotes also serves Lurgan and Lisburn

Mondays to Saturdays

Belfast Grand Central to Dublin Connolly: 06:00, 07:00*, 08:00, 09:00*, 10:00, 11:00*, 12:00, 13:00*, 14:00, 15:00*, 16:00, 17:00*, 18:00, 19:00, 21:00*

Dublin Connolly to Belfast Grand Central: 05:50*, 06:50, 07:40*, 08:50, 09:50*, 10:50, 11:50*, 12:50, 13:50*, 14:50, 15:50*, 16:50, 17:50*, 18:50, 20:50

Sundays

Belfast Grand Central to Dublin Connolly: 08:05~, 10:05, 12:05, 14:05*, 16:05, 17:05, 18:05, 20:05*

Dublin Connolly to Belfast Grand Central: 08:50*, 10:50, 12:50, 13:50, 14:50, 16:50, 18:50, 20:50*

The expanded service will be operated by the existing Enterprise fleet, trains from Iarnród Éireann’s expanded Intercity railcar fleet, and trains from Translink’s Regional Train fleet.