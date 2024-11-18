Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballinlea True Defenders LOL 1511 recently held a special event to honour a founding member of the Lodge who is celebrating 75 years of service with the Royal Orange Institution.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lodge gathered at Ballinlea Orange Hall to honour 92-year-old Sandy McMullan, who was presented with a special service award medal in front of fellow Lodge members, family, and friends.

Brother Sandy McMullan was a key figure in the establishment of Ballinlea Lodge, which received its official warrant in 1958. He first served with the Moyarget Chosen Heroes Lodge for nine years before going on to help found Ballinlea True Defenders L.O.L. 1511.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, he has served in various capacities, including as a committee member and as Worshipful Master of the Lodge from January 1990 to January 1994.

Brother Sandy, 92, was presented with a special service award medal in front of fellow Lodge members, family, and friends who joined to celebrate his lifetime of commitment. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

A branch spokesperson said: “Known for his wisdom and devotion, Brother Sandy’s guidance is highly valued by all within the Lodge, and he continues to play an active role in its operations.

"Brother Sandy has dedicated immense time and effort to the Lodge, particularly during the construction of the Ballinlea Orange Hall, where he was instrumental in bringing the project to completion. His commitment and influence have left a lasting mark on the Lodge and its members, who appreciate his steadfast support, thoughtful advice, and deep knowledge.

"In addition to his work with the Lodge, Brother Sandy served with the Ulster Defence Regiment and the B Specials and spent much of his career as a lorry driver. He also worked at the Giant’s Causeway, one of Northern Ireland’s iconic landmarks, under the National Trust.”