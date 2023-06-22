A planning application for 12 new homes in Newtownabbey was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

The proposed residential development in the vicinity of Glenabbey Drive, Glenabbey Avenue and Glenabbey Crescent will consist of 10 semi-detached houses and two townhouses, car parking and landscaping. The demolition of a shed on the site has also been approved.

Planning officer Kieran O’Connell told the local government authority committee there had been a previous recommendation by planners for refusal as there had been concerns relating to lay-out, potential impact on amenity and sewerage. A railway line is adjacent to the eastern boundary.

Mr O’Connell went on to say that an application was submitted with an amended proposal. He reported the design, lay-out and appearance are considered “acceptable” and the applicant has agreed an engineering solution with NI Water.

Glenabbey Avenue, Newtownabbey. Credit: Google Maps.

A report to councillors says that DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Rivers is “now content with the proposed drainage arrangements for this development”.

It also notes: “It is considered that the additional information submitted materially changes the circumstances and has warranted a change to the previous recommendation which is now to grant full planning permission.”

The officer added the recommendation was to grant planning permission.

This recommendation was moved by Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell and approved unanimously.