A lifechanging experience as Belfast man James is crowned winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down

For the second year in a row a Northern Ireland potter has proven their talent by being crowned as the winner of the hit Channel 4 show The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The competition was tough this year but from the very start it was clear that Belfast man James had what it takes to win this year’s competition, which saw 12 of the best home potters turn lumps of clay into beautiful objects, bringing the world of pottery to life.

There was a lot of talent on display this year, making the final decision a tough one for the judges, who admitted it was a very level playing field, with each of the three potters worthy of the top spot.

However, in the end they judges went with their hearts and named James the series winner.

Northern Ireland's James was crowned winner of this year's Great Pottery Throw Down. He is pictured with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller and presenter Siobhan McSweeney. Pic credit: Patch Dolan/Channel 4

After hearing the announcement James said: “I can’t believe it. I won. It’s an absolute dream come true to win. It seems like a fairytale.

"seeing my family there as well for them to experience that moment with me. It’s just really special.

"It is the perfect ending to this chapter in my life now. It has been lifechanging being on the show, it really has.”

Judges Keith Brymer Jones said: “It was the hardest hardest decision we have had to make for some years.

Northern Ireland's James was crowned winner of this year's Great Pottery Throw Down. Pic credit: Patch Dolan/Channel 4

"Honestly the three of them were just absolutely sublime.

"What they gave us in the final was incredible. It wasn’t just really good making but it was honesty, it was passion and it was that message coming through with clay.

"When you get touched like that in the heart for me it was James - it was such a wonderful, expressive, honest and heartfelt message coming through his work, and we love him for it.”

Now that the dust has settled and James has had time to reflect on winning the show, he has been overwhelmed by the support of viewers and is delighted with his success.

Winner James with his finished amphora. Pic credit: Channel 4

"I’m so proud to bring the trophy back here, especially as it’s the second year in a row for a Northern Ireland winner,” James said.

"The response from the public and on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, and the support for my work, especially from Belfast and Northern Ireland, has been heartwarming. I really felt like they were rooting for me.

"I would do it all again in a heartbeat. Leaving at the end was tough because I’d grown so close to everyone, and it felt like the end of an incredible journey.

"The support from the crew, fellow potters and my family made it easier though, and I left with amazing memories.”

It was a hotly contested final in this year's Great Pottery Throw Down. Pictured is winner James with finalists Steve and Natalie. Pic credit: Patch Dolan/Channel 4

James added: "2025 has been a whirlwind. I left my job in January to pursue pottery full-time, and I’m so excited for this new chapter.

"My time on the show taught me so much about technique, creativity, and resilience - and I’m excited to explore all of that on a deeper level.

"I want to keep pushing my boundaries, experiment with new ideas, and bring everything I’ve learned to my future work.

“This experience has been a launchpad, and I’m excited and ready to see where this journey as a full-time potter takes me.”