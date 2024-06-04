A major funding boost for Kilwarlin Moravian Church’s historic project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kilwarlin Moravian Church has been awarded a grant of £82,380 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop a comprehensive vision and master plan for Zula's Hollow - the historic Kilwarlin site representing the ancient battle of Thermopylae.

It is the legacy of the Reverend Basil Patras Zula, who arrived in Ireland around 1827, as a refugee from the war between the Turks and the Greeks.

Zula accepted a call to serve in the Moravian Ministry and was assigned to Kilwarlin in 1834.

He was deeply committed to serving the community and led in the creation of a battle garden representing the Battle of Thermopylae in Ancient Greece.

Pictured in the grounds of Kilwarlin Moravian Church are Kilwarlin Moravian Church Project Board members (left to right) Helen McVeigh, Dr Barbara Erwin (Chair), Gillian Law, Andrew Cunningham, Darren McKinstry (Secretary), Siobhan Dillon,(Project Sponsor) and Rev Dr Livingstone Thompson, (Minister of the Church). Pic credit: Alan Lewis

The master plan will ensure the preservation of the amazing story of Zula and the enhancement of the buildings and grounds for future generations to enjoy.

To mark the award and the commencement of the project, the Heritage Fund’s Northern Ireland Director Dr Paul Mullan met with the Project Board and Chair Barbara Erwin, who commented: "We are immensely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support in our endeavour to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Kilwarlin.

"This award will enable us to create a comprehensive plan that respects the history and significance of this cherished site, while also ensuring its accessibility, sustainability and enjoyment by all."

Dr Paul Mullan added: “We are excited to support Kilwarlin Moravian Church in creating a sustainable vision and masterplan for this unique, historic place which builds on previous Heritage Fund investment in 2018.

Pictured in the grounds of Kilwarlin Moravian Church are Dr Paul Mullan from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Dr Barbara Erwin, Chair, Kilwarlin Moravian Church Project Board. Pic credit: Cliff Donaldson

"Using money raised by National Lottery players, this project will provide opportunities for more people to experience the history and heritage of Kilwarlin”

The development of the master plan will involve extensive consultation with stakeholders, experts, and the local community to ensure that the vision for Kilwarlin and Zula's Hollow reflects the values and aspirations of all involved.

Representatives from Hillsborough Castle, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and the Kilwarlin Moravian Church Project Board recently convened for a collaborative discussion regarding the future of Zula's Hollow.

The gathering underscored the shared commitment to preserving and revitalising cultural heritage within the region.