A major funding boost for Kilwarlin Moravian Church’s historic project
It is the legacy of the Reverend Basil Patras Zula, who arrived in Ireland around 1827, as a refugee from the war between the Turks and the Greeks.
Zula accepted a call to serve in the Moravian Ministry and was assigned to Kilwarlin in 1834.
He was deeply committed to serving the community and led in the creation of a battle garden representing the Battle of Thermopylae in Ancient Greece.
The master plan will ensure the preservation of the amazing story of Zula and the enhancement of the buildings and grounds for future generations to enjoy.
To mark the award and the commencement of the project, the Heritage Fund’s Northern Ireland Director Dr Paul Mullan met with the Project Board and Chair Barbara Erwin, who commented: "We are immensely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support in our endeavour to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Kilwarlin.
"This award will enable us to create a comprehensive plan that respects the history and significance of this cherished site, while also ensuring its accessibility, sustainability and enjoyment by all."
Dr Paul Mullan added: “We are excited to support Kilwarlin Moravian Church in creating a sustainable vision and masterplan for this unique, historic place which builds on previous Heritage Fund investment in 2018.
"Using money raised by National Lottery players, this project will provide opportunities for more people to experience the history and heritage of Kilwarlin”
The development of the master plan will involve extensive consultation with stakeholders, experts, and the local community to ensure that the vision for Kilwarlin and Zula's Hollow reflects the values and aspirations of all involved.
Representatives from Hillsborough Castle, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, and the Kilwarlin Moravian Church Project Board recently convened for a collaborative discussion regarding the future of Zula's Hollow.
The gathering underscored the shared commitment to preserving and revitalising cultural heritage within the region.
Through open dialogue and collaborative efforts, the aim is to explore opportunities for synergistic partnerships that will benefit the local community and ensure the sustainable development of Zula's Hollow.