A number of fundraising events announced to help Magherafelt boy battling brain cancer

A number fundraising events have been organised to help 9-year-old Tony Fitzpatrick from Magherafelt who is battling brain cancer.

Tony’s mum Mary (nee Mooney) and father Darren Fitzpatrick together with the wider family circle have spent this last number of months tirelessly researching and investigating treatment options for Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiformethis since their son was diagnosed back in March.

Mary and Darren have been a pillar of strength for Tony throughout his cancer journey, where they have had to take sabbaticals from their work to provide care.

They have worked hard to keep family life as normal as possible for Tony and his two sisters and are trying to make every second of every day count.

Tony Fitzpatrick aged 9, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour in March this year. Credit: Supplied

Tony has a passion for GAA football and plays for O’Donovan Rossa club in Magherafelt, where he is a very promising and popular youth player. He also loves soccer and supports Liverpool FC. Tony plays for Moyola Park AFC and dreams of playing like Mo Salah one day.

Tony’s family have a long-standing connection with the An Chomhdháil Irish dancing community, with Tony and his two sisters who dance for Smith School of Irish Dance.

So far £185,000 has been raised since a GoFundMe page: Tony & Glio. A Goliath battle for one little boy. was set up by the family on August 30.

Scheduled fundraising events are as follows:

Trad for Tony. Live Irish Music, Irish Dancing, Fundraising Raffle.

Magherafelt Parish Hall Saturday 7th Sept. 6pm – 9pm.

Well-Being Session and Dip for Tony

Mindful movement, Breathwork & Meditation, with Sea Dip (optional) Sunday 15 th September 11am Portrush East Strand.

Coffee morning For Tony, Opendoor Complex Bellaghy, Saturday 7 th September 10am -12noon

Hair &Beauty Treatments in local Salons Sunday 22 nd September 7am – 4pm.

More events are expected to be announced.