Acute Frailty and Rehabilitation Manager June Cairns recently travelled to Windsor Castle where she was presented with her MBE by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, in recognition of her Services to Health in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2022.

June has worked in the Lagan Valley Hospital for over 41 years where she has accomplished the amazing feat of working in every ward in the hospital throughout her career.

June is well known within the hospital and her colleagues describe her as having a ‘can do’ attitude and as a manager who actively encourages staff within the multi-disciplinary team to develop their skills and knowledge to enable them to provide safe and effective care to their patients.

On receiving the award, June said: “I have achieved so many wonderful things in my career but I was absolutely humbled and thrilled to receive my MBE.

Lagan Valley Hospital Ward Manager June Cairns pictured with her MBE.

"I always come to work to do my best but could not do my job without the support of the fabulous and dynamic team that I work with.

“His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales was lovely, he chatted to me about my work and was genuinely interested in the subject of frailty and the challenges I face daily in my role.

“He asked me to pass on his personal thanks and gratitude to my colleagues for their continued hard work and dedication.

June with her husband Gordon, daughter Lisa and two eldest grandchildren, Christopher and Sarah