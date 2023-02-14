Modern hymnwriting duo Keith and Kristyn Getty are to receive the Freedom of the City this summer

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) had approved a motion in August 2019 to bestow its highest civic order to Keith and Kristyn Getty.But due to a postponement of their attendance at a 2020 event to mark the occasion – thanks to the couple’s residence in the US and the Covid pandemic – a number of items bought by the council for the occasion and costing just over £1,190 may now need to be “chucked”, a council meeting was told.Lisburn North UUP councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “Hopefully we finally have a date now set in stone. Is there any way we can re-purpose any of the items from the postponed freedom of the city event?“I know it’s not a huge amount, but it is considerable. Could they be reused in some way or do they need to be chucked?”The items listed include; a digital printed scroll, Burgess book entries, framing, a tree plaque and a granite stone.