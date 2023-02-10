Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has set its domestic and non-domestic district rates for the incoming year, with an increase of 7.49% and 5.23% respectively.

The council has said that despite the current financial environment, both rates have been kept well below the level of inflation.

For the average household within the council area with a capital value of £145,000, this means an increase of 68p per week or £2.96 per month.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Chair of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee said: “We are keenly aware of the financial pressures our ratepayers are facing. Issues such as spiralling energy costs and food prices - as well as the rise in interest and inflation rates - also affect us as a council.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island

“We have not taken the decision lightly to increase rates - but the reality is we are responsible for vital services that must be delivered.

"The council is currently facing additional cost pressures of £7 million - driven by factors such as the unprecedented rise in the cost of utilities, waste services, materials and supply contracts as well as salary costs.

“We want to deliver on what’s important for people: – operating high-quality leisure facilities, delivering essential services and turning our ambitious plans for the area into reality.

“This includes a multi-million pound investment at Dundonald International Ice Bowl which once completed, will bring jobs and economic growth to the area.

“Work is also due to start soon on two fabulous new 3G pitches at our leisure facilities in Lisburn and Carryduff - and we will be continuing to invest in our highly-successful sports programme, ‘Keep the Ball Rolling’ which supports local sports clubs and voluntary groups.

“As a council, we have a statutory responsibility for enterprise development and the free ‘Go For It’ programme - which provides mentoring to start-ups and support to entrepreneurs – has been very successful. Once it concludes later this year, we will then be involved in delivering its successor programme, the Northern Ireland Entrepreneurship Support Service, which will help businesses here grow and prosper.