A week-long fundraising drive by Lagan Valley Rotary Club helps families in Gaza

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
At least 22 families in Gaza will be provided with life-saving equipment as a result of a week of service by the members of Lagan Valley Rotary Club.

It all started with a fun Ceildh in Lisburn Golf Club followed by a week of Open Garden visits at John and Sarah McCorkell’s beautiful home and garden in Dromore.

Kerr Fulton-Peebles, a fellow Rotarian, who represents ShelterBox in Ireland, was always on hand with lots of ShelterBox Information and a display consisting of tents, tools, utensils, water purification equipment and blankets.

Visitors very generously donated in excess of £6500 during the week and this will be doubled to at least £13000 through match funding by an anonymous and very generous ShelterBox benefactor.

Members of Lagan Valley Rotary Club counting up the proceeds from their fundraising drive in aid of Shelterbox. Pic credit: Lagan Valley Rotary ClubMembers of Lagan Valley Rotary Club counting up the proceeds from their fundraising drive in aid of Shelterbox. Pic credit: Lagan Valley Rotary Club
Shelter is a human right and everyone connected to ShelterBox is committed to making sure no one is without shelter after a disaster.

Find out more about the work of Shelterbox and how you can support the charity, visit their website at https://shelterbox.org/

Founded by the Rotary Club of Heston-Lizard in 2000, ShelterBox has become an independent, internationally recognised NGO.

Lagan Valley Rotary Club held a Ceildh as part of a fundraising drive in aid of Shelterbox. Pic credit: Lagan Valley Rotary ClubLagan Valley Rotary Club held a Ceildh as part of a fundraising drive in aid of Shelterbox. Pic credit: Lagan Valley Rotary Club
The worldwide Rotary organisation continues to support ShelterBox and local Rotarians provide essential and immediate local knowledge at a time of disaster so that the appropriate response and support can be provided to those who need it, quickly and efficiently.

The Lagan Valley Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who contributed to the week of ShelterBox support and helped to achieve such a wonderful result for a very worthwhile cause.

