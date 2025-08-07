A1 carriageway reopens after man and woman taken to hospital following road traffic collision near Banbridge, Co Down
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had received a 999 call at 13:09 on Thursday 7th August, following reports of an RTC in the Newry Road area, Banbridge.
2 Emergency Ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic were despatched to the scene. “Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient was taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance. Another patient was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital by Ambulance,” said a spokesperson for the NIAS.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 1.05pm on Thursday, 7th August of a two-vehicle collision on the A1, between Banbridge and Loughbrickland.
"Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, with a man and a woman subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
"Both vehicles were recovered and the A1 carriageway has now fully reopened.”
