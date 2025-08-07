A1 carriageway reopens after man and woman taken to hospital following road traffic collision near Banbridge, Co Down

By Carmel Robinson
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
A man and woman have been taken to hospital after a road crash on the A1 near Banbridge.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had received a 999 call at 13:09 on Thursday 7th August, following reports of an RTC in the Newry Road area, Banbridge.

-

placeholder image
Read More
Waka Asian Fusion drive-thru and restaurant to open in Lurgan
Road accident PSNI sign.placeholder image
Road accident PSNI sign.

-

2 Emergency Ambulances and a Rapid Response Paramedic were despatched to the scene. “Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient was taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance. Another patient was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital by Ambulance,” said a spokesperson for the NIAS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 1.05pm on Thursday, 7th August of a two-vehicle collision on the A1, between Banbridge and Loughbrickland.

"Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, with a man and a woman subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Both vehicles were recovered and the A1 carriageway has now fully reopened.”

Related topics:Banbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice