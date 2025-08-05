Waka Asian Fusion drive-thru and restaurant to open in Lurgan
Waka Lurgan is opening this Wednesday, August 6th and is hiring delivery drivers and counter staff.
-
-
It is an oriental outlet which offers Thai, Chinese, Latin American and Bao Bun cuisines.
The new drive-thru is a new build on the Portadown Road in the Centrepoint Complex grounds. This is a substantial investment in Lurgan and is expected that several new jobs will be created when it opens.
The drive-thru and restaurant is expected to offer a diverse menu with tantalising dishes from sizzling stir-fries to aromatic curries.
Waka Asian Fusion already has outlets in Belfast, Bangor, Lisburn and Moira which have proven a huge success. The Lurgan drive-thru is expected to offer a similar menu.
They offer an online ordering system as well as delivery and pick up. Plus there will be an onsite restaurant if you wish to relax and enjoy your meal.
