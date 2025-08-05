Waka Asian Fusion drive-thru and restaurant to open in Lurgan

By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 12:09 BST
The countdown begins as a new oriental-style drive-thru and restaurant is set to open in Lurgan.

Waka Lurgan is opening this Wednesday, August 6th and is hiring delivery drivers and counter staff.

New Asian drive-thru and restaurant opening in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Wednesday.
New Asian drive-thru and restaurant opening in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Wednesday.

It is an oriental outlet which offers Thai, Chinese, Latin American and Bao Bun cuisines.

The new drive-thru is a new build on the Portadown Road in the Centrepoint Complex grounds. This is a substantial investment in Lurgan and is expected that several new jobs will be created when it opens.

The drive-thru and restaurant is expected to offer a diverse menu with tantalising dishes from sizzling stir-fries to aromatic curries.

Waka Asian Fusion already has outlets in Belfast, Bangor, Lisburn and Moira which have proven a huge success. The Lurgan drive-thru is expected to offer a similar menu.

They offer an online ordering system as well as delivery and pick up. Plus there will be an onsite restaurant if you wish to relax and enjoy your meal.

