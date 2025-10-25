Abbas Anwar. Pictures: released by PSNI

Police are urging the public to help them locate a missing teenager last seen in Lurgan.

Abbas Anwar, is 14 years old, and is described as being Pakistani, approximately 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with jet black hair.

He is missing from the Armagh area but was last seen on Friday, October 24 at approximately 5.25pm in the vicinity of William Street in Lurgan.

When last sighted, Abbas was wearing a navy and light blue tracksuit and light grey trainers.

Anyone who has seen the missing teenager or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1242 of 24/10/25.