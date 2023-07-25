Residents will be able to find out further information about the future of Rathcoole’s Abbotscoole House tower block during a public consultation event this week.

The information session will be held in the Dunanney Centre on Friday, July 28 between 2pm and 6.30pm.

Commenting ahead of the event, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “As part of our preparations for informing the business case for the future of Abbotscoole House, we’ve been engaged in door-to-door visits in recent weeks to gather feedback and provide information to current residents and leaseholders.

“It is at this stage we carry out further consultation with residents and owner occupiers to update them on proposals, potential timescales and to take account of their responses as part of the business case.

Abbotscoole House. (Pic Google).

“Friday’s information event is a further opportunity for us to engage locally and members of staff from the Tower Blocks Delivery Team will be present to gather information and answer any questions attendees might have.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with residents and their representatives.

“When both Monkscoole and Abbotscoole Houses are demolished, our plan is to replace these tower blocks with new, high-spec, energy efficient social housing on the combined, cleared site.

“Carncoole and Glencoole Houses will be improved and retained for a longer period.

“Meanwhile, the Spring update on our Tower Blocks Action Plan is available at nihe.gov.uk.”

Urging residents to engage in the process, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “Residents of Abbotscoole House will have received correspondence to submit their views on the future of Abbotscoole House.

"Make sure your voice is heard.”

Demolition work at the neighbouring Monkscoole House, which was constructed in the 1960s began at the end of May.

In January 2020 the Department for Communities approved the NIHE’s business case recommending the demolition of Monkscoole House.

In October of the following year, the Housing Executive proposed that Abbotscoole would be demolished in the next five years with the combined cleared Monkscoole and Abbotscoole sites facilitating new social housing.