The relaxed Christmas events all children with additional needs to enjoy all the magic and wonder of Christmas in a calm and supportive environment at Bleary Community Centre.

This year, there are six dates available: Friday, December 2; Saturday, December 3; Sunday, December 4; Friday, December 9; Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

All events are designed for children with sensory processing issues, autism or special education needs and their families.

Councillor Jill Macauley.

Welcoming the expansion of this programme at a meeting of council’s economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, November 8, Councillor Jill Macauley asked: “Just on the relaxed Christmas events, when is the advertising going out for these events and when will tickets go on sale?

“At this time last year tickets were available and I have had quite a few parents asking me when they would be available this year.

“I also note it is going to Bleary Community Centre. Is there any reason for moving it from the Millennium Court in Portadown?

“It is a popular programme and the fact there are more dates added than there were last years means it would be great to see as many families as possible getting involved.”

Council’s head of economic development services, Nicola Wilson said she did not have all the details to hand but she would email the information to all elected representatives.

“I will email you and all members about the time tickets are on sale just to make sure I have all the details right, it is coming very soon,” she said.

“With regards to Millennium Court and Bleary Business Centre it was all done to the procurement process that we went through and selecting on the basis of our financial regulations the best delivery mechanism.

“I can talk to you in a bit more detail offline about that, it is just there maybe commercially sensitive issues around as well.”

Speaking after the meeting, a council spokesperson confirmed tickets for these events will be available on Friday, November 18 in two separate booking slots, one at 12 noon and one at 7pm.