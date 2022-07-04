Typically, this event allows children with sensory processing challenges to have a magical experience with their families meeting Santa and Mrs Claus in a more relaxed and calming setting.

Speaking about the issue at the monthly council meeting on Monday, June 27, Councillor Julie Flaherty described such an event as “really important” for the families involved.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some will not be surprised that I did want to pass comment on the Relaxed/Silent Christmas event,” said Cllr Flaherty.

Ho Ho Heartbeat! - Santa and Mrs Claus with little Tilly Greenaway and her brother Frazer and Sarah Quinlan from the Children's Heartbeat Trust at the charity's annual Christmas party. The tots from Portadown joined families and kids from across Northern Ireland in Belfast's Ulster Museum for festive fun and celebrations. The charity supports children with congenital heart disease and their families through support for families and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children's Clark Clinic. Carl Whyte MW Advocate 4th Floor, The Potthouse 1 Hill Street Belfast BT1 2LB T: 02890 267072 M: 07841970678

“This really is a very important event and I want to encourage you Lord Mayor, very strongly, to attend this year and when you do so, do so with your whole heart.

“The impact this event has on children and families with special needs and requirements really is immense and should never be underestimated.

“I also want to note the effort that goes in to these events by both staff and volunteers, it really is a credit to them.”

The UUP councillor went on to emphasise just how important events like these can be.

“I still get pictures from people from 2018/19 and maybe that is the only photo they have of their children with Santa at Christmas,” she said.

-

-

-

“Christmas memories are a very specific moment in time. Some of us have very few and this event does create precious memories for these families so I just want to say thank you for this. I really appreciate it and known these families will too.