Police officers are appealing for information in relation to a family who have gone missing from accommodation in south Belfast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mother and her two sons, who are originally from Somalia, have not been seen since November 1.

Appealing for information, Inspector Green said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the Abdillahi family, who are originally from Somali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nura Abdillahi has been reported missing along with her sons aged two and four. (Pic: PSNI).

"Nura (34) and her two sons aged four and two, were staying at accommodation in the University Street area of city and have not been seen since Friday, November 1.

“Nura often wears a red head scarf and walks with a limp. It is believed that the family may have travelled to the Dublin or Dundalk areas.

“Anyone with any information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 1543 of 04/11/24.”

A report can also be made online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report