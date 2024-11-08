Abdillahi family: police launch appeal to trace mother and sons missing from Belfast

By Russell Keers
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:43 BST
Police officers are appealing for information in relation to a family who have gone missing from accommodation in south Belfast.

A mother and her two sons, who are originally from Somalia, have not been seen since November 1.

Most Popular

Appealing for information, Inspector Green said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the Abdillahi family, who are originally from Somali.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
The Knitting & Stitching Show opens at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre
Nura Abdillahi has been reported missing along with her sons aged two and four. (Pic: PSNI).placeholder image
Nura Abdillahi has been reported missing along with her sons aged two and four. (Pic: PSNI).

"Nura (34) and her two sons aged four and two, were staying at accommodation in the University Street area of city and have not been seen since Friday, November 1.

“Nura often wears a red head scarf and walks with a limp. It is believed that the family may have travelled to the Dublin or Dundalk areas.

“Anyone with any information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 1543 of 04/11/24.”

A report can also be made online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report

Related topics:Dundalk
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice