Abdillahi family: police launch appeal to trace mother and sons missing from Belfast
A mother and her two sons, who are originally from Somalia, have not been seen since November 1.
Appealing for information, Inspector Green said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the Abdillahi family, who are originally from Somali.
"Nura (34) and her two sons aged four and two, were staying at accommodation in the University Street area of city and have not been seen since Friday, November 1.
“Nura often wears a red head scarf and walks with a limp. It is believed that the family may have travelled to the Dublin or Dundalk areas.
“Anyone with any information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 1543 of 04/11/24.”
A report can also be made online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report