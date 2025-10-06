Acclaimed writer Maura Johnston entertains Desertcreat WI

Desertcreat WI kick started their new programme of meetings and events in September with the high acclaimed guest speaker, writer Maura Johnston.

Everyone enjoyed her talk as it reminded them of the richness and value of our local dialect. Our next meeting takes place on Wednesday (October 8) at 8pm.

The guest speaker will be Alison Farquhar who will give an Air Fryer demonstrations. Member and non-members will be made welcome.

The WI meetings take place at Desertcreat WI Hall located near Loughry Campus, at Desertcreat Road, Cookstown.