Register
BREAKING

'Acts of aggression or violence against staff wholly unacceptable,' says Northern Trust

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has warned that acts of aggression or violence against staff are “wholly unacceptable”.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Trust’s annual health and safety report for the period between April 1 2022 and March 31 this year shows 1,857 incidents of violence and aggression towards staff.

Commenting on the report. a spokesperson said: “Our very dedicated workforce is committed to providing compassionate care to all our service users and patients often in very challenging circumstances.

“Any acts of violence or aggression towards our staff in the course of their work are wholly unacceptable. Our staff deserve to the be respected and treated courteously at all times.

Most Popular
Causeway Hospital. Pic: Northern Health and Social Care TrustCauseway Hospital. Pic: Northern Health and Social Care Trust
Causeway Hospital. Pic: Northern Health and Social Care Trust

“We would encourage anyone accessing our services to consider the impact of their actions on our staff and, as a consequence, on our services and the wider community we serve.”

The figure included 617 incidents of violence and aggression at Antrim’s Holywell Hospital; Antrim Hospital, 170; Ross Thomson Unit at Causeway Hospital, 73; Whitehaven Respite Unit, Whitehead, 17; Causeway Hospital, Coleraine 86; Armour Complex, Ballymoney, 25; George Sloan Adult Centre, Ballymena, 11; Hollybank Hostel, Magherafelt, 22 and Antrim Adult Centre, 24.

In response, work has been undertaken to identify the most suitable form of training for staff based in acute hospitals.

There were three settled employer’s liability claims in 2022/23 amounting to £27,500 for assault and two, following violence and aggression, amounting to almost £16,000.

Antrim Area Hospital. Photo: Northern Health and Social Care TrustAntrim Area Hospital. Photo: Northern Health and Social Care Trust
Antrim Area Hospital. Photo: Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Board members have heard previously of an increase in violence and aggression across the Northern Trust’s sites.

Read More
Moira man Sean McKegney, who has genetic haemochromatosis, backs charity's new N...

Audrey Harris, interim director of medicine and emergency medicine, said at a previous Trust board meeting: “We see some patients under the influence of alcohol and drugs and would frequently have PSNI officers sitting with patients.

“Staff are concerned about the pressure on them and concerned about challenging behaviour and going into the back of ambulances. We have to deal with live issues as they come up.”

She reported that security has been increased. “Patients are trying to work with us in the majority of cases,” she added.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:Northern Health and Social Care TrustAntrim