The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has warned that acts of aggression or violence against staff are “wholly unacceptable”.

The Trust’s annual health and safety report for the period between April 1 2022 and March 31 this year shows 1,857 incidents of violence and aggression towards staff.

Commenting on the report. a spokesperson said: “Our very dedicated workforce is committed to providing compassionate care to all our service users and patients often in very challenging circumstances.

“Any acts of violence or aggression towards our staff in the course of their work are wholly unacceptable. Our staff deserve to the be respected and treated courteously at all times.

“We would encourage anyone accessing our services to consider the impact of their actions on our staff and, as a consequence, on our services and the wider community we serve.”

The figure included 617 incidents of violence and aggression at Antrim’s Holywell Hospital; Antrim Hospital, 170; Ross Thomson Unit at Causeway Hospital, 73; Whitehaven Respite Unit, Whitehead, 17; Causeway Hospital, Coleraine 86; Armour Complex, Ballymoney, 25; George Sloan Adult Centre, Ballymena, 11; Hollybank Hostel, Magherafelt, 22 and Antrim Adult Centre, 24.

In response, work has been undertaken to identify the most suitable form of training for staff based in acute hospitals.

There were three settled employer’s liability claims in 2022/23 amounting to £27,500 for assault and two, following violence and aggression, amounting to almost £16,000.

Board members have heard previously of an increase in violence and aggression across the Northern Trust’s sites.

Audrey Harris, interim director of medicine and emergency medicine, said at a previous Trust board meeting: “We see some patients under the influence of alcohol and drugs and would frequently have PSNI officers sitting with patients.

“Staff are concerned about the pressure on them and concerned about challenging behaviour and going into the back of ambulances. We have to deal with live issues as they come up.”

She reported that security has been increased. “Patients are trying to work with us in the majority of cases,” she added.