Emotional tributes have been paid following the passing of Ballyclare man, Adam Milton.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Milton (27) passed away on September 7 after a road traffic collision in England.

The young father, who was serving in the Royal Irish Regiment, was based in Shropshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the Funeral Times website described Adam as the “devoted father of Leighla and baby Milton, cherished son of Andrea and Simon, much loved brother of Jack and Luke, loving partner of Aimee, beloved grandson of Ena and the late Bobby, Irene and the late Brian.”

Adam Milton. (Pic: Funeral Times).

The post added: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Royal Irish Regiment Benevolent Fund online via flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone (02893344242 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm).”

Adam had a long association with the Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ Flute Band.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for the band said: “We have not only lost a band memberm, but also a comrade, a brother, a true friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Milton brought joy, happiness and many good laughs to each and every member. Never a time went by where he didn’t have the whole band bus laughing.

"Adam was a bandsman and a comrade to us all. He has been a long-serving member of the band for many years and a dedicated member within our ranks.

"Adam worked his way up through the flute core to become band captain and even when home from the Army was always itching for one more blow at the whistle, he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

"On behalf of the officers and members of Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ we send our deepest condolences to the family circle and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band, which was formed in 2004, will be going ahead with its pre-planned 20th anniversary parade in the town on Saturday, September 14.

The spokesperson added: “Our parade will go ahead as the band has agreed that the last thing Milton would have wanted would be for us to cancel.

"We will lay a wreath in the Memorial Park and a second one at our band mural in memory of Milton.

"We would ask that bands lower their flags as they pass our band mural. A few have been in contact and anyone wishing to lay a wreath or flowers at the mural is more than welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of members of Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band had previously been members of Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ and remembered Mr Milton fondly.

Paying tribute in a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “Officers and members of Ballyclare Memorial Flute band are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Adam Milton.

"Adam was a bandsman who shared a lot of years with many of our members during our time in Ballyclare Protestant Boys’. A proud bandsman who enjoyed every time out on parade with the band.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Milton family, band members of Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ and partner Aimee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of our band held a moment of silence in memory of Adam at our weekly practice and remembering all of the good times shared with our friend. Safe in the arms of Jesus Rest in peace Milton.”

Funeral arrangements to follow.