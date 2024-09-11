Twenty-three sites were signed up to Antrim and Newtownabbey’s bonfire management programme this summer, councillors have been told.

A report presented to the borough council’s Community Development Committee at a meeting, on Monday evening, said the overall cost was £110,110 which included almost £15k for a site “transitioning from a traditional bonfire to a beacon”.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive contributed £50k towards the initiative with the borough council footing the remainder of the bill.

The report noted attendance at each of the 23 festivals/family fun day events held during the run-up to July 12 ranged from 60 to 1,000 visitors. Activities included inflatables, climbing walls, mobile gaming vans, petting farms, live music, fireworks and hospitality.

Bonfire. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors were reminded the aims of the programme are to “work with and support local communities to bring about improvements in bonfire management, particularly in terms of inclusivity, safety and increased family atmosphere” and to further reduce “adverse health and environmental impacts of bonfires including the illegal disposal of waste”.

A series of inspections at traditional bonfire sites was carried out by council officers and statutory partners commencing with a pre-collection inspection in May. A formal evaluation of the programme will take place with site representatives later this month.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to appoint a consultant to undertake “intensive consultation” and develop a community engagement protocol for bonfires on council-owned land.

The consultation will “examine best practice in managing cultural and bonfire celebrations” and will engage with local communities, groups and organisers.

The issue was highlighted in Mid and East Antrim following the death of Larne man John Steele, a father-of-two, who was in his thirties, after a fall from the Antiville bonfire which he had been helping to build in the town in July 2022.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter