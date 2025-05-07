Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has paid tribute to David and Sara Watson and the ‘Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia’ team following the successful completion of their 70-mile walk from Newry to Manchester.

The emotional journey, which raised vital funds and awareness for Cure Leukaemia, was undertaken in memory of David and Sara’s son Adam, and supported by communities along the entire route, including a powerful show of support in Banbridge.

The nine-year-old touched the hearts of many following his diagnosis with acute myeloid leukaemia at the age of seven.

He was the inspiration for the charity B Positive, set up by his family to provide hope and positivity to others in similar situations.

David and Sara Watson and the Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia team completed their 70-mile walk from Newry to Manchester. Photo: Carla Lockhart MP

A series of 24-hour walking challenges last year raised money for B Positive, with the final walk taking place on the second anniversary of Adam’s passing in August 2024.

Carla Lockhart said: “The completion of this 70-mile challenge is a remarkable achievement and a very moving tribute to Adam’s memory. I want to pay the highest tribute to David, Sara and the entire team who walked every mile with purpose, heart, and dignity.

"It was an honour to walk a short stretch of that journey with them in Banbridge, where the community came out in force lining the streets, clapping, and walking alongside the team.

"Seeing Adam’s classmates from Banbridge High School and pupils from Abercorn Primary School join the walk was a moment I will never forget.

"At the centre of it all was Blake, showing extraordinary strength and spirit despite his own challenges. His commitment, walking one mile in May to raise funds, encapsulates what this campaign is all about.

“David and Sara’s strength and faith throughout this journey has inspired people far beyond Upper Bann. Their ability to turn unimaginable grief into action for others is truly humbling.”

You can still support the team by donating at: www.justgiving.com/page/david-watson-1728572917223

"I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet done so to consider donating,” Carla added. “Every mile walked has carried with it the memory of a very special little boy, Adam Watson. A boy who in his short life touched the hearts of so many and inspired a movement of people to fight for a cure for Leukaemia.”