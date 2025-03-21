Adolescence: NI council compiles advice for parents after Netflix show sparks conversation on violence and social media
The hit miniseries, which premiered on March 13 on the streaming service, follows a family whose lives are blown apart when their teenage son is arrested for killing a female classmate.
In a social media post, the council wrote: “Adolescence shines a light on the corrosive impact of social media and misogynist influencers on some teenage boys.
"Following the impact of this, we have complied a range of support and education sources to support parents and carers with online safety advice, and both young boys and girls with advice on online safety and behaviours: https://brnw.ch/21wRuoi.
"As part of our campaign, we aim to address the culture of damaging attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours that can lead to violence against women and girls and we can only do this if men and boys are part of the solution.
"Early exposure to misogynistic culture can develop attitudes and behaviours that can lead to harm, abuse and violence against women and girls. Men and boys have a very important role to play alongside women and girls to bring about a culture change in attitudes and behaviour, promoting and modelling gender equality, challenging poor behaviour by others and building healthy, respectful relationships in all aspects of their lives.”
The online resources include information and advice from the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI), NSPCC, and ParentZone, along with a guide by award-nominated journalist and technology columnist Kurtis Reid on how to use social media like a young person.
Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council held a free event in the Theatre at the Mill to mark International Women's Day 2025 on March 6.
‘It Starts With You: Accelerate Action to End Violence Against Women and Girls ' invited members of the community to hear stories of survival, advocacy, activism and courage.
Ending Violence Against Women and Girls is a seven-year programme mandated by the NI Executive, which will address the range of gender-based violence, abuse and harm that is disproportionately experienced by women and girls and which is rooted in gender inequality.
