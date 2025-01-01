Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glenavon tribute to former chairman Adrian Teer has highlighted his “inspired leadership” and role as one of the “most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history”.

A statement posted across the Irish League club’s social media platforms on New Year’s Eve confirmed “it is with great sadness that Glenavon must announce the passing of its former Chairman Adrian Teer”.

The tribute continued: “Adrian will be remembered as one of the longest serving and most influential administrators in the club’s 135-year history.

"He was a Director for nearly 40 years, Managing Director for two years and Chairman for almost 27 years.

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer celebrating a Glenavon win in 2017. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)

"During his time on the Board, Glenavon challenged strongly for the League Championship, won four Irish Cups and every other trophy.

"He oversaw the transformation of Mourneview Park into the magnificent stadium it is today.

"He also provided inspired leadership within the Irish Football Association, the old Irish Football League and the Northern Ireland Football League.

"During almost 70 years supporting Glenavon he rarely missed a game.

"He gave his all in the service of the club he loved and the sport he adored.

"Sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends.

"A full tribute will follow.

"Be Just and Fear Not.”