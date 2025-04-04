Adrianna Neill. Photo provided by PSNI

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Adrianna Neil who was last seen in the vicinity of Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, around noon on Friday (April 4).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for information, the PSNI stated: “Adrianna is 15 years old and is described as white, slim build and approximately 5ft 5” tall. She has long dark brown hair with blonde streaks and green eyes.

"Adrianna was last seen wearing a light green crop top with white flower design, baggy jogging bottoms with black and white high top Nike Dunks.

"If anyone has any information that could help police locate Adrianna, please contact us on either 101 or 999 and quote the serial 714 of 04/04/25.”