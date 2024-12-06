Adrianne lights up her Marnabrae home to raise money for charity

Christmas has certainly arrived at Marnabrae in Lisburn as Adrianne Sloan lights up her house to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last ten years Adrianne has been bringing the festive spirit to the cul-de-sac off the Belsize Road and families from near and far flock to see the Christmas decorations.

The display gets bigger and better every year and also helps to raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Adrianne is raising money for the Belfast Soup Kitchen, as well as Dementia NI, two charities that are very close to her heart.

Adrianne Sloan has lit up her Marnabrae home to raise money for charity. Pic credit: Adrianne Sloan

"It started as a family tradition for the children but then I thought I may as well put a box out and raise money for charity,” explained Adrianne.

"I always raise money for the homeless. My son volunteers to help homeless people in Belfast and has even volunteered with the homeless in America.

"I am a support worker for people with dementia, helping them stay at home with their families, so my son suggested I split the money between the two causes this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Adrianne raised £270 for charity and she is hoping to top this amount this Christmas.

Adrianne Sloan has lit up her Marnabrae home to raise money for charity. Pic credit: Adrianne Sloan

"It is money that the charity wouldn’t otherwise be getting,” Adrianne continued.

"I add to the display every year and keep maintaining it.

"I have a gingerbread house this year that I made myself.

“I like to keep it different for everybody. I think it’s lovely to let the kids see it.”

Adrianne switches on the lights every day from 5.30pm-9.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the festive display.