Adrianne lights up her Marnabrae home to raise money for charity
For the last ten years Adrianne has been bringing the festive spirit to the cul-de-sac off the Belsize Road and families from near and far flock to see the Christmas decorations.
The display gets bigger and better every year and also helps to raise money for charity.
This year Adrianne is raising money for the Belfast Soup Kitchen, as well as Dementia NI, two charities that are very close to her heart.
"It started as a family tradition for the children but then I thought I may as well put a box out and raise money for charity,” explained Adrianne.
"I always raise money for the homeless. My son volunteers to help homeless people in Belfast and has even volunteered with the homeless in America.
"I am a support worker for people with dementia, helping them stay at home with their families, so my son suggested I split the money between the two causes this year.”
Last year Adrianne raised £270 for charity and she is hoping to top this amount this Christmas.
"It is money that the charity wouldn’t otherwise be getting,” Adrianne continued.
"I add to the display every year and keep maintaining it.
"I have a gingerbread house this year that I made myself.
“I like to keep it different for everybody. I think it’s lovely to let the kids see it.”
Adrianne switches on the lights every day from 5.30pm-9.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the festive display.