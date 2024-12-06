Local pianist tunes up for his Royal Albert Hall debut

Pianist Frasier Hickland will be starting the New Year in style when he makes his concert debut at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Baillesmills, Frasier has had a lifelong passion for music and with a mother who is a piano teacher, he was captivated by the music he heard played in the house.

Most Popular

"I started violin lessons in school when I was eight and took to the piano during my teen years,” Frasier explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I loved the instrument and the repertoire composed for it, so I was very keen to take it forward. I also later took some studies in organ and harpsichord.

Local pianist Frasier Hickland will be performing at the Royal Albert Hall in January. Pic credit: Contributed by Frasier Hickland

"Music was always in the house growing up. There was an eclectic mix of classical, traditional, pop, Ella Fitzgerald – everything really!

"My mum is a piano teacher so I would always hear her playing music by composers like Beethoven and Clementi.”

Frasier has had many highlights in his career so far but undoubtedly performing in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall will be something he will remember for the rest of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been grateful for so many amazing opportunities, such as being a finalist in the prestigious Kathleen Ferrier Awards in Wigmore Hall, London, performing for King Charles in Hillsborough Castle and for Prince Albert II of Monaco in the Yacht Club de Monaco with flutist Amy Gillen,” he continued.

Local pianist Frasier Hickland will be joined by flautist Amy Gillen for their Royal Albert Hall debut. Pic credit: Contributed by Frasier Hickland

"On home soil, I was delighted to make my debut as music director this year for Northern Ireland Opera’s production of Philip Glass’ The Juniper Tree, in the Grand Opera House, Belfast.”

Looking forward to his Royal Albert Hall concert next month, where he will be performing with flautist Amy Gillen, Frasier said: “It really feels like a dream-come-true!

"Amy and I studied at the Royal College of Music in London, which is adjacent to the Royal Albert Hall, so to get an opportunity to perform there feels quite surreal. ”The history associated with such a famous concert venue and the musicians who have gone before us really make it a huge honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The programme is inspired by folktales and legends, such as Shakespeare.

"Audiences can expect to hear concert transcriptions for flute and piano of beloved operas such as Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s Macbeth, Weber’s Der Freischütz, as well as some shorter pieces from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Irish folk songs.”

Local audiences will have the chance to get a sneak peak of the concert before the London performance, as Frasier and Amy perform this programme on January 24, 2025 in the First Presbyterian Church, Belfast at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be £15 or £10 (Concession/Under 30) and available on Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will the fly over to London for the ‘coffee morning’ concert at the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room on Sunday January 26.

Whether you are a dedicated lover of classical music or are new to the genre, Frasier is confident that everyone will enjoy their concert.

He added: “The music is really accessible and easy on the ears, so this concert would be perfect, equally for those who have never been to a classical music concert as well as avid concert-goers.”