AG staff and customers raise over £18k for Air Ambulance

During 2020/21 AG staff and customers raised £18,326.78 for the charity, despite the challenges created by Covid-19. The money was raised after Air Ambulance NI was chosen to be AGs official charity partner via a poll by AG staff.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is a registered charity working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Services and provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

The HEMS team brings emergency pre-hospital care to seriously ill or injured patients to save lives, brains, and limbs. Operating seven days a week, this life-saving service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the nation, within twenty-five minutes.

Pictured are Damien McAnespie Fundraising Manager for AANI alongside Caoimhe Conway and Anthony Kelly from AG. The picture was taken at the 2020 presentation.

During the pandemic, AG was able to support and fundraise through challenges, raffles and generous donations made by customers throughout the company’s sites.

AG Directors also helped raise almost £1,500 for Air Ambulance NI by walking 60km each during Men’s Health Week in 2020, an initiative aimed at reinforcing the importance of wellbeing and to mark AG’s 60th anniversary.

Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: On behalf of the entire charity and service, I want to sincerely thank AG for their support over the last two years. This amazing donation will keep the service operational for over three days, potentially saving the lives, brains and limbs of up to six individuals in Northern Ireland. It was a pleasure working with AG; their focus on employee health and safety shone through as well as how the whole team were able to adapt over the pandemic and continue their fundraising support. It is greatly appreciated by everyone.”

Soon after the partnership began in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic created huge obstacles for fundraising opportunities with all Air Ambulance NI supporters, including AG. Despite the various lockdowns and social distancing restrictions, AG managed to raise much needed funds enabling the Air Ambulance NI medical crew to bring emergency pre-hospital care direct to casualties across the region.

Stephen Acheson, Chief Executive Officer at AG added: "Wellbeing is one of AG’s core values and we are therefore delighted to have been able to support Air Ambulance NI. It’s a truly terrific organisation that provides critical care for those who need it most throughout Northern Ireland”.