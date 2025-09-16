Age-Friendly Antrim and Newtownabbey seeking people to join Over 50s Council
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is offering people over 50 who live in the borough the opportunity to ensure the voices, needs, and interests of older people are heard and represented.
The Over 50s Council plays an important role in guiding the delivery of the Age-Friendly Strategic Work Plan for 2025–2028.
Anyone who is interested can read more at https://brnw.ch/21wVLQH
The group’s first meeting will be on Wednesday, October 1 from 10.30am-1pm at Mossley Mill.
The deadline for responses is Friday, September 19 at 5pm.