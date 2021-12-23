Age friendly consultation for Newtownabbey

The consultation will be based on the World Health Organisation’s eight domains of Age Friendly.

These are; outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information and community support and health services.

Newtownabbey Senior Citizens Forum will be carrying out the consultation on behalf of the council.

Council news.

The forum has 137 members and works with in excess of 20 groups across the borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “As an inclusive borough, it is important that we continue to monitor and improve our services to all members of our community.

“The Newtownabbey Senior Citizens Forum will be completing a survey with 100 residents from each district electoral area on our behalf.

“The results of this survey will provide baseline data which we can use to develop our Age Friendly strategy and incorporate into our three-year plan.”