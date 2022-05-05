Ageing Well’ magazine for seniors launched

The event took place during a special afternoon hosted by the local charity hosted with The Mayor, William McCaughey in Ballymena for member groups who support older people across the Mid & East Antrim.

Representatives from the groups in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus enjoyed a question and answer session with the First Citizen about his tenure over the past 10 months. The Mayor spoke about how much he has enjoyed the experience and how he feels it is an honor to serve the Borough.

Jenny Dougan from MEAAP quizzed him on his most memorable moments, his reflections on serving as Mayor during the pandemic as well as how he plans to relax a little, once his tenure is complete.

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey at the MEAAP magazine launch with Jenny Dougan, Kenneth Wilson, Sarah McLaughlin, Doris Smyth, and Eve Booker

The launch of the latest MEAAP ‘Ageing Well Magazine’ revealed that the new publication features stories from inspirational older people across the borough, up to date local activities and events, as well as highlighting the support available for older people from MEAAP.

Sarah McLaughlin from MEAAP also spoke to Doris Smyth from Whitehead whose amazing life story was showcased in the first edition of the ‘Ageing Well’

Magazine. A truly inspirational lady, Doris commenced her career as the first female engineer in NI, and following this, she married and started her own business in flower arranging workshops.

In the run-up to the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee the ‘Ageing Well’ Magazine included a showcase of memorabilia from the Queen’s Coronation.

MEAAP were delighted to find that one of their very own Trustees, Eve Booker, had a treasure trove of memorabilia tucked away.