Would you have space in your heart or home for Milo or Whinney

Milo

Age: 10 months

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Milo is a very active boy who is full of life and has a big personality. He’s a friendly little guy who just adores meeting new people when he’s out and about.

As Milo is still quite young, he’d be looking for someone willing to be involved in his training and enrichment plans. Milo has proven himself to be quite the escape artist, therefore he will require a fully secure garden to run about in.

Despite being a rather social dog, Milo would prefer to be the only dog in his new home. He can live with children aged 14 and up.

Milo would love to have a home with owners who would be around for most of the day to help him settle into home life.

Whinney

Age: Three years

Breed: American Bulldog

Whinney loves getting out for walks and despite her size she is very good on the lead. She also loves to play with a ball and enjoys getting out and about in the car.

Whinney can be shy around new people, however once she gets to know you, she becomes a big bundle of love. Due to her being rather shy, Whinney will require several meets with her potential adopters. Whinney would be best suited with adopters who have previous experience in handling larger breeds.

Whinney requires a home with no children under the age of 16 and would prefer to be the only dog in her forever home.

If you think you can offer Milo or Whinney a home then please get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners.