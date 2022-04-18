Would you have space in your heart and home for Bruiser or Whinney?

Bruiser

Age: Seven years

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breed: Terrier Cross

Whinney is a beautiful, big girl who likes playing with a ball and loves a tasty treat. She is good in the car and enjoys an adventure and is also good on the lead when on her walks.

Bruiser is a friendly terrier cross who has plenty of energy, enjoys his walks and likes to play fetch.

Playing with toys is his favourite pastime! He doesn’t like dogs coming too close so requires to be walked on a lead.

Bruiser is looking for an adult-only home with no other pets. Owners who have previously owned a terrier, so understand the breed, would be ideal. He would like to be walked in quiet walking areas away from other dogs and a secure garden is a must in his new forever home.

Whinney

Bruiser is a friendly terrier cross who has plenty of energy, enjoys his walks and likes to play fetch. Playing with toys is his favourite pastime. Bruiser is looking for an adult only home with no other pets

Age: Three years

Breed: American Bulldog

Whinney is a beautiful, big girl who likes playing with a ball and loves a tasty treat. She is good in the car and enjoys an adventure and is also good on the lead when on her walks.

As a strong girl, she requires a home with someone who has previously owned a large breed of dog. Whinney can be shy meeting new people so a quiet home with no young children would be best. When on her walks, she has been good when meeting other pooches but a home where she can be the only pet is required. Whinney will need several meets at the centre before going to her new forever home.

If you think you can offer Bruiser or Whinney a home then please get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners.

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.They do not have a re-homing focus. To book a visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres