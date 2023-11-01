Agewell Awards celebrate contribution and value of older people
The local charity, which supports older people, hosted the AGM and members’ meeting in Larne Town Hall on Tuesday, October 24.
The event was followed by the exciting launch of the inaugural Agewell Awards 2024, which aim to celebrate contribution and value of older people.
Following the AGM, Agewell Chairperson William McCaughey welcomed CEO of Volunteer Now, Denise Hayward, to talk about the importance and value contributed by older volunteers and community groups that support older people.
Local volunteer Joy Knox then spoke on the impact that volunteering has had on her personally.
Ann Marie McCullough from Pharmacy Plus highlighted why, as a local business, they jumped at the opportunity of becoming the principal sponsor for the 2024 Agewell Awards.
Jenny Marshall, Executive Director for Community Programmes at Agewell said: “We believe that the great work of older people’s groups and older volunteers needs to be recognised, and the Agewell Awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase this.
"Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to our principal sponsor, Pharmacy Plus, as well as our twelve wonderful category sponsors. Without the support of the local business community, events like this would simply not be possible.”
For more information, visit www.meaap.co.uk/awards or to receive a nomination pack contact Agewell on 028 25658604.
Nominations are now open and are welcome for the following categories:
- Supporting Local Older People Award, Ballymena, sponsored by Radius Housing;
- Supporting Local Older People Award, Carrickfergus, sponsored by Victoria Eco Dry Cleaners;
- Supporting Local Older People Award, Larne, sponsored by Lyttle Smart Homes;
- Lunch Club Award, sponsored by Subway;
- Intergenerational Partnership Award, sponsored by Linking Generations Northern Ireland;
- Friendship Award, sponsored by Ryobi;
- Health Improvement Award, sponsored by Bluebird Care;
- Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Bryson Energy;
- Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Audiocare Ballymena;
- Ageing Well Champion in a Statutory Organisation, sponsored by EOS Community Consulting CIC;
- Ageing Well Champion in a Local Business, sponsored by Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union;
- Care Home in the Community, sponsored by DT Carson & Co Chartered Accountants.