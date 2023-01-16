Carrickfergus and District Historical Society will host its annual general meeting and a talk on Wednesday, January 25, at Carrickfergus Town Hall.

The Society's AGM will start at 7.00pm sharp and will be followed by a talk from Stephen Cameron on the loss of the MV Princess Victoria.

Helen Clarke, the group’s honorary secretary, said: “The ship, a new design of roll on roll off ferry and less than 10 years old, sank during a gale on 31 January 1953 with the loss of over 130 lives. Join us to hear Stephen Cameron tell the story of the loss of the MV Princess Victoria.”

Some 177 people were on board the ship, including 49 members of crew, which sank within sight of the Copeland Islands, near the entrance to Belfast Lough, on its journey from Stranraer to Larne. A service to remember the victims of the disaster is held annually in Larne.

Carrick Town Hall will host the history group's AGM on January 25. Google image

