Ahoghill Young Farmers are holding a Big Breakfast in Ahoghill Community Centre on Saturday, May 7, from 9am-12pm.

The club want to bring the community back together after the stressful two years covid-19 has cause the residents of Ahoghill.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome to come down and grab a fry or filled breakfast bap and have a catch up with friends in the local community.

Ahoghill Young Farmers are holding a Big Breakfast in Ahoghill Community Centre on Saturday May 7 from 9am-12pm.