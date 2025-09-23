A Co Tyrone school has said “hearts are heavy” following the “untimely passing” of former pupil Aisha Petrikova.

The teenager had just left St. Patrick's College Dungannon in June this year “ready to go out into the world and shape the next chapter of her journey”.

After news of her death emerged, a spokesperson for the school described Aisha as “fiercely independent, with a unique sense of style and a girl of beautiful talent”.

"Her art work took pride of place in our June exhibition and she shared her love for guitar and music with her peers.

Aisha Petrikova.

"Aisha had a keen sense of justice, she looked out for others and just today a Year 9 student spoke of how Aisha checked on her when she was a new Year 8 student and before she had found a friendship group.

"Above all else Aisha loved her family, her daddy Lubos and siblings Jessica, Megan and Lubos and of course Toby her dog.

"She missed her dear mother Janette terribly (RIP).

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Aisha’s family and her friends. Aisha will be sorely missed.

“May Aisha’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”

A family notice for Aisha, who lived in Dungannon, remembers her as ‘beloved daughter of Lubos and the late Janette RIP and loving sister of Jessica, Megan and Lubos Jnr’.

Her funeral will be held on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 10am, followed by a private cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

On Tuesday, police in Mid Ulster issued an appeal for Aisha, as she had been reported missing.

They issued an update later to confirm that she had been located.