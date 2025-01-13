Alan Drennan: fundraising event to mark 10th anniversary of Mossley man's passing in Spain
Mr Drennan passed away on July 19 2015, hours after arriving in Ibiza with a group of friends for a holiday.
The 21-year-old, who worked as a mechanic and a doorman, was from the Lakeview Way area of Mossley.
To mark the 10th anniversary of his passing, Alan’s friends will be staging a fundraising day at the Nortel Social Club in aid of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Detailing the Cloughfern Avenue event, the organisers stated: “It’s hard to believe Alan has been away from home for 10 years.
"We wanted to raised funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust as they’re an amazing family who have helped thousands across Ireland to bring their loved ones home and they provided a lot of help to the Drennan family.
"The event at the Standard is a full-day event, where there will be something for everyone.
"There will be a charity football game to kick the day off at the Nortel pitches. This will be followed by a kids’ fun day and kids’ disco.
"There will also be a barbecue and a sweet stand for the kids. This will be followed by a night to remember with Shugz Music rocking the show. This section of the event is strictly for adults.
"There are a few surprises still left to announce at a later date. Details regarding tickets and pricing will be posted on the ‘10 year anniversary in memory of Alan Drennan’ Facebook page as soon as possible."