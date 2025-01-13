Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The tenth anniversary of the passing of Newtownabbey man, Alan Drennan, is to be marked through a fundraising event in the borough on Saturday, July 19.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Drennan passed away on July 19 2015, hours after arriving in Ibiza with a group of friends for a holiday.

The 21-year-old, who worked as a mechanic and a doorman, was from the Lakeview Way area of Mossley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the 10th anniversary of his passing, Alan’s friends will be staging a fundraising day at the Nortel Social Club in aid of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

A fundraising event in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is set to be staged at the Nortel Social Club to mark the 10th anniversary of Alan Drennan's passing. (Pic: 10 year anniversary in memory of Alan Drennan Facebook page).

Detailing the Cloughfern Avenue event, the organisers stated: “It’s hard to believe Alan has been away from home for 10 years.

"We wanted to raised funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust as they’re an amazing family who have helped thousands across Ireland to bring their loved ones home and they provided a lot of help to the Drennan family.

"The event at the Standard is a full-day event, where there will be something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a charity football game to kick the day off at the Nortel pitches. This will be followed by a kids’ fun day and kids’ disco.

"There will also be a barbecue and a sweet stand for the kids. This will be followed by a night to remember with Shugz Music rocking the show. This section of the event is strictly for adults.

"There are a few surprises still left to announce at a later date. Details regarding tickets and pricing will be posted on the ‘10 year anniversary in memory of Alan Drennan’ Facebook page as soon as possible."