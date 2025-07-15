Alan Stewart: police issue appeal to locate missing man last seen in Belfast wearing Liverpool top and with two wings tattooed on the back of his neck

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:25 BST
Alan Stewart. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are concerned for a 42-year-old man who has been reported missing wearing blue shorts and a Liverpool top.

Alan Stewart was last seen in the Belfast city centre area on Saturday, July 12.

He is described as 5’ 9” in height, of slim build, with grey hair and a skin fade.

Alan also has a tattoo of two wings on the back of his neck.

Anyone who knows Alan’s whereabouts or has any information is asked to contact police us on 101 quoting reference number 924 of 14/07/25.

