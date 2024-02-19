Register
Alan Whiteside: body found during search for missing Antrim man

Police have confimed that a man’s body has been recovered close to Lough Neagh during searches for missing person, Alan Whiteside.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:16 GMT
Officers had issued a number of appeals for information after the 33-year-old was last seen on a path in Antrim along the side of Six Mile Water river shortly after 9pm on December 17 2023.

He was on the same side as the Antrim Forum Leisure Centre and heading towards it, away from Antrim town centre.

Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).
Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).
Confirming a body had been found, a PSNI spokesperson explained: “Police searching for missing person Alan Whiteside located the body of a man in a coastline area of Lough Neagh yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February 18).

“This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details.”

