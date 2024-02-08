Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan (33) was last seen on the path along the side of Six Mile Water river shortly after 9pm on December 17 2023.

In a renewed appeal issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “He was on the same side as the Antrim Forum Leisure Centre and heading towards it, away from Antrim town centre.

Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

“There have been no further sightings of Alan since that report and enquiries are ongoing to trace his movements that night. Police are continuing to search for him with the assistance of other agencies and these searches remain ongoing.

“Alan is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and was wearing black jeans, a short-sleeved black T-shirt and black Adidas trainers when last seen.